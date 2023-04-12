AVN 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.91%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
HUBC 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.1%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
OGDC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.34%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.69%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.93%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,169 Increased By 363.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 14,977 Increased By 169.7 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm declines from one-week peak as muted April exports, higher output weigh

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 11:40am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early losses on Wednesday after closing at a one-week peak in the previous session, with weak April exports and forecasts of higher output weighing on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 58 ringgit, or 1.49%, to 3,830 ringgit ($867.89) a tonne by the midday break after two straight sessions of gains.

Prices slumped after the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) reported a 35% monthly rise in production during the first 10 days of April, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Palm rise to one-week closing high on tight supply outlook

“Demand is another worry in April, with prices of competing vegetable oils like sunflower oil and rapeseed oil narrowing versus palm,” he added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell 16.2% to 408,663 tonnes from 487,530 tonnes shipped during the same period in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

In related oils, soybean production in Argentina will fall to a 23-year low, smaller than previously thought, as a crop-wasting drought decimated fields in the key South American producer, the US government said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.2%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.5%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

“Overall prices will remain stable with Eid holidays coming and mills will shut down for a longer period due to the holidays,” Paramalingam said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm declines from one-week peak as muted April exports, higher output weigh

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 300 points

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

Read more stories