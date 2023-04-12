Palm declines from one-week peak as muted April exports, higher output weigh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early losses on Wednesday after closing at a one-week peak in the previous session, with weak April exports and forecasts of higher output weighing on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 58 ringgit, or 1.49%, to 3,830 ringgit ($867.89) a tonne by the midday break after two straight sessions of gains.

Prices slumped after the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) reported a 35% monthly rise in production during the first 10 days of April, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“Demand is another worry in April, with prices of competing vegetable oils like sunflower oil and rapeseed oil narrowing versus palm,” he added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell 16.2% to 408,663 tonnes from 487,530 tonnes shipped during the same period in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

In related oils, soybean production in Argentina will fall to a 23-year low, smaller than previously thought, as a crop-wasting drought decimated fields in the key South American producer, the US government said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.2%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.5%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

“Overall prices will remain stable with Eid holidays coming and mills will shut down for a longer period due to the holidays,” Paramalingam said.