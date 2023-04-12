AVN 64.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.85%)
Apr 12, 2023
Tokyo shares open higher ahead of US inflation data

AFP Published 12 Apr, 2023
TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday following gains on Wall Street, while investors awaited the release of US inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.23 percent, or 64.86 points, to 27,988.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 13.52 points, to 2,005.37.

Investors were encouraged by the dollar’s gain, as the US unit stayed firm at 133.70 yen in Tokyo, keeping ground from 133.69 yen in New York overnight, and clearly higher from 132.29 yen seen in Tokyo at the start of the week.

The market also cheered gains of bluechip New York shares, with the Dow advancing 0.29 percent although the Nasdaq retreated 0.43 percent.

“The Dow’s continued gain and the yen’s continued weakness against the dollar should put the Nikkei on a solid start this morning,” brokerage Monex said in a note.

“The market may become prone to taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release of the latest US consumer price index tonight,” it added.

The data, seen as “critical”, will give global investors clues to gauge future actions by US Fed officials, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

“Given the tight labour market backdrop, the inflation data will be paramount for determining the Fed’s actions at the May 3 FOMC meeting,” he wrote in a note.

Among major shares, trading houses advanced after Warren Buffett, on a visit to Tokyo, told the Nikkei newspaper that he was “very proud” of his investments in them.

Mitsubishi Corp rose 1.36 percent to 4,919 yen. Marubeni Corp added 2.19 percent to 1,889.5 yen.

Elsewhere in the market, Nintendo jumped 0.87 percent to 5,460 yen and Toyota firmed 0.16 percent to 1,829 yen.

