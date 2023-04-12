AVN 64.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.85%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 288 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2023 11:11am
The Pakistani rupee registered marginal gains against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.15% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 288, an improvement of Re0.43.

This comes a day after the rupee had plunged to a new all-time low against the US dollar, settling at 288.43 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Rs1.34 or 0.46%.

Market experts attributed the fall towards the lack of developments on the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

In a key development, the IMF in its latest report, the World Economic Outlook (WEO), revised downward the GDP growth rate projection for Pakistan from 2% to 0.5% for the current fiscal year, i.e., 2023. The Fund projected a rise in inflation from 19.9% to 27.1% and unemployment from 6.2% to 7%.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped on Wednesday ahead of a closely-watched inflation reading later in the day that will provide clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Following last week's solid US jobs data, all eyes are now on the inflation report, with currency moves subdued ahead of the release.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.05% to 102.07.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were primarily steady on Wednesday as the market waited for US inflation data later in the day that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's policy on future interest rate hikes.

This is an intra-day update

