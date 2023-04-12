Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered significant gains against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.78% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 1:05pm, the rupee was being quoted at 286.20, an improvement of Rs2.23.

This comes a day after the rupee had plunged to a new all-time low against the US dollar, settling at 288.43 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Rs1.34 or 0.46%.

Market experts attributed the fall towards the lack of developments on the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

In a key development, the IMF in its latest report, the World Economic Outlook (WEO), revised downward the GDP growth rate projection for Pakistan from 2% to 0.5% for the current fiscal year, i.e., 2023. The Fund projected a rise in inflation from 19.9% to 27.1% and unemployment from 6.2% to 7%.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped on Wednesday ahead of a closely-watched inflation reading later in the day that will provide clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Following last week's solid US jobs data, all eyes are now on the inflation report, with currency moves subdued ahead of the release.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.05% to 102.07.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were primarily steady on Wednesday as the market waited for US inflation data later in the day that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's policy on future interest rate hikes.

This is an intra-day update