Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

Read here for details.

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Read here for details.

Justice Isa clarifies stance over attending National Assembly session

Read here for details.

Army Chief expresses full confidence in capabilities of HIT personnel

Read here for details.

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

Read here for details.

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps a year of PDM govt

Read here for details.

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Read here for details.

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

Read here for details.

Rupee plunges to new all-time low against US dollar

Read here for details.

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Read here for details.

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

Read here for details.

SC bill challenged in apex court

Read here for details.