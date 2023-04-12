BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 11, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth
- PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM
- Justice Isa clarifies stance over attending National Assembly session
- Army Chief expresses full confidence in capabilities of HIT personnel
- KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session
- ‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps a year of PDM govt
- India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO
- Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing
- Rupee plunges to new all-time low against US dollar
- ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings
- Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC
- SC bill challenged in apex court
