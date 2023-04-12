‘Drip and shift’ service for heart patients opened in four districts

LAHORE: ‘Drip and shift’ service for heart patients is being started in four districts of Punjab — Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jhang and Chiniot.

In case primary angiography facilities are not available in hospitals, patients will be shifted to the nearby bigger hospitals. Special ambulances of Rescue 1122 will transfer the patients to the bigger hospitals.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to the Medical Superintendents and officials of all the government hospitals of Punjab. So far, about 3,000 patients have been provided primary angioplasty facility in 9 major government hospitals of Punjab.

An important meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram, in which special representative of the caretaker Chief Minister, Dr Farqad Alamgir, Punjab health secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and special secretary for operations, Shoaib Jadoon participated.

A detailed review of the measures with reference to primary angioplasty was taken. The caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Dr Javed Akram said that CM Mohsin Naqvi has decided to start a ‘Drip and Shift’ plan for patients suffering from heart diseases.

Dr Farqad Alamgir said that according to the vision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the ‘Drip and Shift’ project will be successful.

