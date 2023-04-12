AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM guilty of contempt of court, claims Elahi

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Follow us

LAHORE: Terming the passing of what he called ‘unconstitutional bill’ to curtail the powers of the Chief Justice in the joint session of the Parliament as a negation of democracy, the PTI president and former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif was guilty of contempt of court by not releasing funds for the elections as the deadline of the Supreme Court had expired.

Talking to Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed at his residence Tuesday, Elahi said that constitutionally and legally Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification was now written on the wall. He said “the Supreme Court and the Constitution stood side by side.

The PDM group was flouting the Constitution at that time, history would hold them accountable, the PDM would be fail in its conspiracy to pit institutions against each other, Insha-Allah.” Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial would be successful in that difficult time, because the nation was standing with him, he added.

Elahi said Nawaz Sharif was doing vengeance politics, his aim was only to take revenge from Imran Khan, but Nawaz Sharif would never succeed in his design. “Waiting for a call from Imran Khan, the people are ready to come to the streets to protect the constitution and judiciary,” he said.

He further said that funds for the elections should not be released by the Parliament but by the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. The Parliament has practically become the camp office of the PDM against the Supreme Court. Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf should wake up, a grand political drama was staged in Parliament in the name of the 50th anniversary of the Constitution, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah has admitted in his note that there was no difference among the honourable judges on the holding elections in 90 days, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC PDM PTI Constitution PM Shehbaz Sharif Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

PM guilty of contempt of court, claims Elahi

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories