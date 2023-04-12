PM guilty of contempt of court, claims Elahi

LAHORE: Terming the passing of what he called ‘unconstitutional bill’ to curtail the powers of the Chief Justice in the joint session of the Parliament as a negation of democracy, the PTI president and former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif was guilty of contempt of court by not releasing funds for the elections as the deadline of the Supreme Court had expired.

Talking to Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed at his residence Tuesday, Elahi said that constitutionally and legally Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification was now written on the wall. He said “the Supreme Court and the Constitution stood side by side.

The PDM group was flouting the Constitution at that time, history would hold them accountable, the PDM would be fail in its conspiracy to pit institutions against each other, Insha-Allah.” Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial would be successful in that difficult time, because the nation was standing with him, he added.

Elahi said Nawaz Sharif was doing vengeance politics, his aim was only to take revenge from Imran Khan, but Nawaz Sharif would never succeed in his design. “Waiting for a call from Imran Khan, the people are ready to come to the streets to protect the constitution and judiciary,” he said.

He further said that funds for the elections should not be released by the Parliament but by the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. The Parliament has practically become the camp office of the PDM against the Supreme Court. Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf should wake up, a grand political drama was staged in Parliament in the name of the 50th anniversary of the Constitution, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah has admitted in his note that there was no difference among the honourable judges on the holding elections in 90 days, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023