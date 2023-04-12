KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.566 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,680.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.752 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.026 billion), Silver (PKR 1.200 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 955.534 million), Crude Oil (PKR 872.796 million), Platinum (PKR 597.444 million), Copper (PKR 482.239 million), Natural Gas (PKR 275.893 million), DJ (PKR 248.706 million), SP 500 (PKR 147.712 million) and Brent (PKR 7.969 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.721 million were traded.

