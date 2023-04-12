AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Apr 12, 2023
China stocks fall

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday, as sentiment took a hit after data showed China’s March consumer price growth was at its slowest since September 2021, while shares in Hong Kong were up.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed down 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index rose 0.8% each.

China’s consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021, suggesting persistent demand weakness and potential for further policy stimulus. The reading was also below a Reuters poll estimate.

Meanwhile, producer deflation sped up, extending price declines for a sixth straight month.

China’s March inflation print indicates the world’s second-largest economy is running a disinflation process, analysts said.

The disinflationary pressure reflected slow consumption demand recovery amid a reopening and robust supply chain, analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

Back from Easter holidays, property stocks traded in Hong Kong rose 2.6%, with mainland property shares jumping 6.9%. Tech stocks closed up 0.3%, with Tencent down 2.3 percent.

