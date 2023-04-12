China stocks fall

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday, as sentiment took a hit after data showed China’s March consumer price growth was at its slowest since September 2021, while shares in Hong Kong were up.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed down 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index rose 0.8% each.

China’s consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021, suggesting persistent demand weakness and potential for further policy stimulus. The reading was also below a Reuters poll estimate.

Meanwhile, producer deflation sped up, extending price declines for a sixth straight month.

China’s March inflation print indicates the world’s second-largest economy is running a disinflation process, analysts said.

The disinflationary pressure reflected slow consumption demand recovery amid a reopening and robust supply chain, analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

Back from Easter holidays, property stocks traded in Hong Kong rose 2.6%, with mainland property shares jumping 6.9%. Tech stocks closed up 0.3%, with Tencent down 2.3 percent.