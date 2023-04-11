Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military's media affairs wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation on the night of 10/11 April in the general area of Nurar, Bannu District on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, a fierce fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell," the statement said.

The forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

The development comes a day after two terrorists were killed during two separate gunfights in the South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ISPR, two separate gunfights between security forces and terrorists took place on April 8. The first exchange occurred in the general area of Razmak in the North Waziristan district, where the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed one of them.

The ISPR said that another “fierce encounter” took place in the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan district.

“During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from District Hangu embraced martyrdom,” it said, adding that the forces were sanitising the area to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.

“Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve,” the ISPR added.