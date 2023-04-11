AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorists
BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2023 06:18pm
Follow us

Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military's media affairs wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation on the night of 10/11 April in the general area of Nurar, Bannu District on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, a fierce fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell," the statement said.

The forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

The development comes a day after two terrorists were killed during two separate gunfights in the South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ISPR, two separate gunfights between security forces and terrorists took place on April 8. The first exchange occurred in the general area of Razmak in the North Waziristan district, where the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed one of them.

The ISPR said that another “fierce encounter” took place in the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan district.

“During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from District Hangu embraced martyrdom,” it said, adding that the forces were sanitising the area to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.

“Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve,” the ISPR added.

ISPR terrorists killed Bannu IBO

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps year of PDM govt

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Sri Lanka again delays local polls, defying court order

Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Read more stories