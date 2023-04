LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rallied at the start of trading Tuesday following a long holiday weekend for Easter festivities.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 0.7 percent to 7,797.86 points, compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.8 percent to 15,721.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.0 percent to 7,399.00.