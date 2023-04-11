AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.88-1/2

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 11:48am
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may test a resistance at $6.88-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.93-1/2 to $6.99-3/4 range.

A wave c from $7.10 has ended around its 100% projection level, as confirmed by the strong bounce from the Monday low of $6.68-1/2.

A falling trendline was broken as well.

The break further indicates a reversal of the downtrend. Immediate support is at $6.80-1/2, a break below which could open the way towards $6.72-3/4 to $6.77 range.

On the daily chart, wheat managed to stabilize around a support of $6.75-1/2.

The longer the contract hovers above $6.75-1/2, the more likely it rises towards $7.31-1/4.

The pattern from March 10 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders.

The right shoulder is near completion. It is a typical bottom pattern, suggesting a target of $7.86-3/4 once confirmed.

