BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 10, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly
Read here for details.
- Joint parliament session adopts Supreme Court amendment bill
Read here for details.
- Justice Isa tells NA convention SC committed to Constitution
Read here for details.
- 4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market
Read here for details.
- Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 falls 0.53% over lack of investor interest
Read here for details.
- Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case
Read here for details.
- UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn
Read here for details.
- Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March
Read here for details.
- Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance
Read here for details.
- Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available
Read here for details.
- Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09
Read here for details.
Comments