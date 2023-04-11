AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.83%)
Apr 11, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2023 08:25am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

  • Joint parliament session adopts Supreme Court amendment bill

  • Justice Isa tells NA convention SC committed to Constitution

  • 4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

  • Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

  • KSE-100 falls 0.53% over lack of investor interest

  • Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

  • UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

  • Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

  • Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

  • Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

  • Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

