Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Read here for details.

Joint parliament session adopts Supreme Court amendment bill

Read here for details.

Justice Isa tells NA convention SC committed to Constitution

Read here for details.

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Read here for details.

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

Read here for details.

KSE-100 falls 0.53% over lack of investor interest

Read here for details.

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Read here for details.

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

Read here for details.

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

Read here for details.

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

Read here for details.

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Read here for details.

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

Read here for details.