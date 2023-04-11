AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Worldcal Telecom       31.12.2022     Nil        (1,381.304)       (0.31)   30.04.2023       23.04.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                             11.00.A.M.          30.04.2023
                                                                            AGM
Pakistan Tobacco       -              -              -               -      02.05.2023   26.04.2023 (*) to
Company Ltd                                                                 10.00.A.M           02.05.2023
                                                                            AGM
Pakistan Cables Ltd    -              -              -               -      04.05.2023       27.04.2023 to
                                                                            10.00.A.M.          04.05.2023
                                                                            EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised Dates of Book Closure & AGM

