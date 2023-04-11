Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Worldcal Telecom 31.12.2022 Nil (1,381.304) (0.31) 30.04.2023 23.04.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 30.04.2023
AGM
Pakistan Tobacco - - - - 02.05.2023 26.04.2023 (*) to
Company Ltd 10.00.A.M 02.05.2023
AGM
Pakistan Cables Ltd - - - - 04.05.2023 27.04.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 04.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised Dates of Book Closure & AGM
