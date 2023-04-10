AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
TSX inches up as energy stocks gain amid rate-hike worries

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:39pm
Canada’s main stock index inched up in volatile trading on Monday as energy stocks rallied, while investor concerns about further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept a lid on gains.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.36 points, or 0.17%, at 20,231.05.

The energy sector surged 1.7% after the largest U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp reportedly held preliminary talks with Pioneer Natural Resources Co about a possible acquisition of the shale oil producer. However, prices of oil were muted.

“Energy stocks are getting a lift from some of this talk about mergers and acquisitions in the U.S.,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

“But, the overall sentiment is definitely one of caution regarding worries about a slowdown in the global economy.”

Rate sensitive sectors such as real estate and tech shed 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively.

The materials sector slipped 0.3% tracking weakness in gold and silver prices.

Among stocks, Teck Resources Ltd dropped 3% after the miner doubled down on its push to reject an unsolicited bid from Glencore Plc, and recommended that shareholders vote for its own restructuring plan instead.

Kelt Exploration Ltd surged 5.5% to a near three-month high after brokerage Scotiabank upgraded the oil explorer to “sector outperform” from “sector perform”.

Following the recent selloff in risky-assets, the TSX had entered into a period of recovery over the past three weeks, on hopes of the U.S. central bank easing on monetary tightening.

However, market sentiment took a hit following signs of a resilient U.S. labor market late last week on fresh concerns of the Fed staying hawkish.

Later in the week, investors await the Bank of Canada’s decision on further monetary tightening. Market participants and analysts largely expect the central bank to retain the benchmark rate at 4.5%.

