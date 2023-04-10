AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Russian rouble continues slide amid demand for foreign currency

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 02:02pm
The Russian rouble opened down on Monday, continuing last week’s decline, which saw the currency hit lows unseen since April 2022, driven in part by demand for foreign currency amid sales of Russian assets by non-residents.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was 0.59% weaker against the dollar at 81.59 and had lost 0.22% to trade at 89.10 versus the euro. It had shed 0.34% against the yuan to 11.85.

In a note, Alexei Antonov, head of investment at ALOR Broker, said that though the rouble continued to look weak, and that its movement would largely depend on demand for foreign currency, the currency continued to appear “oversold”.

Russian rouble suffers worst week against dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.01% at $85.13 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.35% to 978.05 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.94% higher at 2,523.34 points.

