SHANGHAI: Mainland Chinese shares opened slightly lower Monday morning after US jobs data indicated the Fed would likely have to hike interest rates further at its next meeting to fight inflation.

China stocks rise to 1-month high amid signs of capital inflows

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 percent, or 5.23 points, to 3,322.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange inched down 0.47 points to 2,157.94.