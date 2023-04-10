AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
Nikkei nudges higher as rates outlook clears

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 10:30am
TOKYO: Japanese stocks found a footing on Monday, with the yen a touch weaker, on hopes the global economy can hold up in the face of high inflation and interest rates, though moves were modest ahead Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s first news conference.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.4% to 27,633 by the mid-session break and the broader Topix gained 0.6%.

Markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by wild swings in global interest rate expectations, which can form the basis for equity valuations and the growth outlook.

However, projections have lately been stabilising around bets that a peak for US interest rates is close at hand, and steady US labour data last week fed hopes that the economic damage may not be so bad.

“Japanese equities rose on expectations that the US labour market will remain firm,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo, though gains were capped without much else to guide trade.

Markets in Hong Kong, Europe and the US were closed on Friday and several remain shut on Monday for Easter.

Among gainers were Disney Park operator Oriental Land Co , up about 3% to a one-year high as investors cheered the ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nintendo shares rose nearly 4%. A weaker yen boosts earnings for exporters.

The rates-sensitive insurance and banking sectors steadied, with the indexes up 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Tokyo stocks end lower

Shares of office-equipment focused Konica Minolta were among the largest losers on the Nikkei, down 1.6% and on a four-day losing streak.

Later on Monday, Ueda is due to make his first news conference as BOJ governor, with markets looking for clues on whether he plans to shift away from ultra-easy policy settings.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei

