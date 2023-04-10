AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
EPCL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.87%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,064 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.25%)
BR30 14,546 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,042 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 14,887 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.19%)
  • Important updates from April 8 and April 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 10 Apr, 2023 08:25am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Alvi returns Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to parliament

Read here for details.

  • IMF deal taking time due to delay in assurance from friendly nation: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Six judge SC bench note cannot set aside order on suo motu: Justice Isa

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz calls President Alvi a 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill unsigned

Read here for details.

  • Regime change conspiracy initiated in Pakistan, not US: Imran

Read here for details.

  • Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Read here for details.

  • Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

Read here for details.

  • PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read here for details.

  • SPI inflation up 0.92pc WoW

Read here for details.

  • Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

Read here for details.

  • NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Read here for details.

