Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President Alvi returns Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to parliament

IMF deal taking time due to delay in assurance from friendly nation: Ishaq Dar

Six judge SC bench note cannot set aside order on suo motu: Justice Isa

PM Shehbaz calls President Alvi a 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill unsigned

Regime change conspiracy initiated in Pakistan, not US: Imran

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

SPI inflation up 0.92pc WoW

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

