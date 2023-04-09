Cost of political turmoil being borne by common people: analyst

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain had said the poverty and anxiety of the people is increasing. He said the government is unable to take important decisions for economic reforms due to political turmoil and the cost of political struggle is being paid by the people.

He said that the split in the supreme judiciary is affecting reputation. The scuffle between two factions of the judiciary may soon turn into a regular fight, which will deal a blow to its reputation and prestige. He said that the legislature and the executive are not ready to accept the decisions of the divided judiciary, while the judges also do not want to soften their stand.

Institutions are collapsing and the country is rapidly falling into a deep abyss, industry and trade are sinking, but no one cares about it, he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that at present there are queues of people buying cheap and free flour all over the country, but if the country goes bankrupt, there will be long queues for everything including oil and medicines, the system will fail, the whole country will be plunged into darkness.

He said that some people think that elections are necessary for the current situation, but they know very well that no political party has a magic wand with which they can solve all the serious problems of the country after coming to power. Unless all the players of this game do not apply the rules and regulations and limits and restrictions on themselves, there will be no stability in the country, but instability will increase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023