BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 7, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Buoyed by juridical conundrum, govt demands CJP quit
- Complaint against CJP filed in SJC
- Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah
- IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’
- Spot LPG cargos: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules
- NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA
- Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC
- MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel
- SPI inflation up 0.92pc WoW
- Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup
- NSS: Profit rates increased
- Major reshuffle in FBR
