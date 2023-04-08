Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Buoyed by juridical conundrum, govt demands CJP quit

Read here for details.

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Read here for details.

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

Read here for details.

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Read here for details.

Spot LPG cargos: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

Read here for details.

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Read here for details.

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

Read here for details.

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Read here for details.

SPI inflation up 0.92pc WoW

Read here for details.

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

Read here for details.

NSS: Profit rates increased

Read here for details.

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read here for details.