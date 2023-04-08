AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) being finalised

APP Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Arrangements for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) are afoot by the administration of District East with the coordination of law enforcers, organizers of events, and local administration.

The Administrator East also reviewed the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the road carpeting and lighting arrangements in Nishter Park and surrounding roads here on Friday.

Cleaning, and lighting along with road carpeting at Mehfil Shah-e-Khurasan, Azakhana Zahra, Imambargah Shah Najaf and surrounding areas of Nishtar Park are being carried out.

Youm e Ali (RA) Nishter Park Imambargah Shah Najaf

Arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) being finalised

