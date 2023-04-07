Palm oil hits one-week low on weaker rivals but logs weekly rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Friday to a one-week closing low, weighed by weakness in Dalian rival oils, although the contract clocked a weekly rise on expectation of tightening supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 23 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 3,800 ringgit ($863.44) a tonne.

For the week, palm has risen 1.04%, advancing for a second consecutive week.

Spot month was holding firm reflecting support on physical side, but far months were showing weakness because market sentiment is weak, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Investors are awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due on Monday to determine further price direction.

Palm reverse early gains on higher output forecast

A Reuters’ survey ahead of MPOB data forecast Malaysia’s palm oil inventories tumbling to an eight-month low of 1.77 million tonnes at end-March, as exports soared ahead of the month of Ramadan.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract eased 1%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.3%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday but posted a third weekly gain as markets weighed further production cuts targeted by OPEC+ and falling U.S. oil inventories against fears about the global economic outlook.

Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.