AVN 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.58%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
HUBC 67.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
OGDC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.69%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.12%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.25%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.3%)
TRG 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.01%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,607 Decreased By -211.5 (-1.43%)
KSE100 40,095 Decreased By -256.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,925 Decreased By -121.1 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ireland set 138 for Bangladesh in one-off Test

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2023 11:02am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Ebadot Hossain took Ireland’s two final wickets to leave Bangladesh a chase of 138 in Friday’s fourth day of the one-off Test in Dhaka.

The tourists added just six runs to their overnight 286-8 after Ebadot forced last man Graham Hume to give a catch behind the stumps for 14.

Andy McBrine added just one run to his overnight 71 to give Ebadot a finish of 3-37.

Ireland were staring down the prospect of an innings defeat on Thursday before debutant Lorcan Tucker’s 108 made him only the side’s second Test centurion.

Harry Tector added 56 to lift Ireland from a precarious 13-4 and surmount a 155-run first innings deficit.

Ireland strike after making 214 in Bangladesh Test

The visitors were all out for 214 runs in their first innings and in response, Bangladesh posted 369 runs.

Ireland have lost all three of their previous Tests since becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council in 2017.

Dhaka Ebadot Hossain BANGLADESH VS IRLAND TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Ireland set 138 for Bangladesh in one-off Test

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

Read more stories