KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday, extending a two-day decline ahead of key data, although the contract is set for a weekly rise buoyed by expectations of tightening supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 3,821 ringgit ($868.41) a tonne during early trade.

Palm oil ends two-day rally

For the week, palm has risen 1.5% so far, advancing for a second consecutive week.