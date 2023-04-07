BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

'IMF indicates it has Saudi assurance of $2bn inflow to Pakistan'

Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from DI Khan

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

US’ Blome briefed about constant IMF procrastination

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

