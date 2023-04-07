AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 08:46am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 'IMF indicates it has Saudi assurance of $2bn inflow to Pakistan'

Read here for details.

  • Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from DI Khan

Read here for details.

  • Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

Read here for details.

  • US’ Blome briefed about constant IMF procrastination

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

Read here for details.

  • NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Read here for details.

  • PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

Read here for details.

  • Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Read here for details.

  • Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Read here for details.

  • Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • ‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read here for details.

