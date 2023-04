DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was on Thursday arrested in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan following a five-hour-long standoff.

According to details, the police arrested the PTI leader from the premises of Peshawar High Court Dera Bench.

The police team – headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera – shifted Ali Amin Gandapur to an unknown location. The former federal minister was present in the premises of High Court for almost 5 hours.