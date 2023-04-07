ASF recovers heroin from passenger

KARACHI: The Airports Security Force (ASF) has recovered substantial amount of heroin from a passenger, who was trying to leave for Bahrain.

According to sources, passenger Muhammad Ranjha had concealed the said drug in the bottom of his bag with great skill.

However, the ASF personnel foiled the smuggling attempt by recovering the drug during the search of his luggage.

After initial investigation, the accused was handed over to ANF authorities for further legal action along with the drugs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023