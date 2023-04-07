AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Economic impasse and govt procrastination

Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

The country’s central bank has further hiked key policy rate by 100 basis points to a record 21 percent with a view to reining in unbridled inflation.

It is however interesting to note that the previous hikes in interest rates by the central bank had not tamed or contained the rising inflation at all.

The central bank’s strategy in relation to the price hike-inflation challenge does give birth to a pertinent question: Is it only aimed at further reducing the credit or lending space for the private sector in the country? It is quite obvious that no business can stay afloat, let alone flourish, with dignity by borrowing money at such high interest rates.

In my view, the central bank seems to have gone too far by rising interest rates in quick succession. Be that as it may, that the country’s economy is in tatters is a fact. That the present economic situation is unprecedented in the history of the country is also a fact.

The country is on the verge of a sovereign default. But there are other reports, however unfortunate, that the country has already defaulted on debt. The situation is already bad and government’s inaction would make it even worse.

The situation clearly explains government procrastination resulting from growing political uncertainty. Unfortunately, however, this government will procrastinate for as long as possible.

Shahid Randhawa (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation interest rates economy of Pakistan inflation in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Economic impasse and govt procrastination

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read more stories