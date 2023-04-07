KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.884 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,050.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 13.576 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.802 billion), Silver (PKR 1.310 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.275 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 577.114 million), Platinum (PKR 518.118 million), DJ (PKR 347.832 million), Natural Gas (PKR 182.267 million), Copper (PKR 133.261 million), SP500 (PKR 115.819 million), Japan Equity (PKR 32.024 million) and Brent (PKR 13.874 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.824 million were traded.

