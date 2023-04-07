AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Japanese rubber futures decline

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:02am
SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures slid on Thursday as recession fears and dipping oil prices weighed but the market remains in limbo, watching financial regulators’ next moves closely.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for September delivery finished 4.5 yen, or 2.1%, lower at 209.8 yen ($1.60) per kg, reversing gains in the previous session. * The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 145 yuan to finish at 11,660 yuan ($1,694.94) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 1.22% lower.

“The market is stable but lacking direction,” said a Singapore-based trader. “Recent ISM statistics indicate a slowdown in the US economy. Tonight’s non-farm payrolls (NFP) report will be crucial in determining the future (moves) of the Federal Reserve.”

“While the Chinese economy is recovering, data suggests work is still in progress.” japan’s economic output ran below full capacity for the 11th straight quarter in October-December, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that conditions for ending ultra-low interest rates have yet to fall into place.

“BOJ policy changes, if any, would only mean a stronger yen and hence, lower rubber prices,” the trader said. Oil fell on Thursday as weak US economic data raised concerns over a potential global recession and demand reduction, but benchmark prices were headed for a weekly advance after OPEC+ announced further output cuts and US oil stocks dropped. Lower oil prices incentivise manufacturers to shift to synthetic rubber derived from oil, pressuring the natural rubber market.

Asian stocks and US equity futures sank on Thursday while bonds and the safe-haven US dollar and Japanese yen were bid as mounting evidence of a US slowdown fuelled worries about a possible global recession.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 134.8 US cents per kg, down 0.7%.

