Apr 06, 2023
CBOT wheat still targets $6.67 to $6.70-1/2 range

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 01:00pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat still targets a range of $6.67 to $6.70-1/2 per bushel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The contract is riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the March 29 high of $7.24.

This wave is expected to travel to $6.67, assuming it is roughly equal to the wave a. A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $6.54 reveals a higher target of $6.70-1/2.

After failing to break the support at $6.77, the contract approached this level again. Chances are it may break this support and fall more.

On the daily chart, wheat has more or less escaped from a neutral range of $6.75-1/2 to $7.31-1/4.

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 23.15m tonnes

A wave C from $9.66-3/4 may have resumed towards its target of $4.95-3/4.

Wheat

