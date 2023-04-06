AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
London’s FTSE 100 climbs ahead of Easter break

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 12:47pm
UK’s blue-chip index rose in early deals on Thursday, lifted by commodity-linked stocks, though most European markets were range-bound as worries of a possible recession in the US caused an overhang ahead of the Easter break.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1% and the continent-wide STOXX 600 climbed 0.3%.

Shell rose 1.7% as the energy giant forecast higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in the first quarter.

Robert Walters Plc fell 4.1% after the recruiter flagged persistent market challenges and said recruitment in the technology industry was hit by lay-offs.

FTSE 100 climbs on upbeat services sector data

Meanwhile, homebuilder stocks edged down 0.3% even as mortgage lender Halifax said British house prices rose for a third month in a row in March, up 0.8% from February versus economists’ forecast of a 0.3% drop.

The index was set for their worst weekly showing in over six months.

UK markets will be closed from Friday to Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

FTSE 100

