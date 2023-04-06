London’s FTSE 100 climbs ahead of Easter break

UK’s blue-chip index rose in early deals on Thursday, lifted by commodity-linked stocks, though most European markets were range-bound as worries of a possible recession in the US caused an overhang ahead of the Easter break.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1% and the continent-wide STOXX 600 climbed 0.3%.

Shell rose 1.7% as the energy giant forecast higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in the first quarter.

Robert Walters Plc fell 4.1% after the recruiter flagged persistent market challenges and said recruitment in the technology industry was hit by lay-offs.

Meanwhile, homebuilder stocks edged down 0.3% even as mortgage lender Halifax said British house prices rose for a third month in a row in March, up 0.8% from February versus economists’ forecast of a 0.3% drop.

The index was set for their worst weekly showing in over six months.

UK markets will be closed from Friday to Monday and reopen on Tuesday.