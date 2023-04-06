AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Markets

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Analysts say upward momentum driven by reports suggesting Saudi Arabia has assured IMF it will deposit $2 billion in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 01:53pm
A positive momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index being traded well above the 40,000 level during intra-day trading, as markets rejoice over reports regarding expected inflows from Saudi Arabia.

At around 1:50pm, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 40,350.89, an increase of 633.74 points or 1.6%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in positive.

Analysts said that the upward momentum in the market was driven by reports suggesting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will deposit $2 billion in Pakistan, a key step for the revival of IMF's bailout programme.

The programme’s revival has been deemed crucial to stabilise the economy that has been hit by a severe dollar shortage in recent months with reserves held by the central bank treading at critically low levels.

“Basically, the positive sentiment is lead by news regarding Saudi Arabia,” Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, inflows of $1 billion deposits from the UAE are also expected this week,” he said.

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

The IMF had said it needs to ensure financing assurances are in place in order to take “the next step with Pakistan”.

“The latest development suggests that we are a step closer to the resumption of the stalled IMF programme,” Khan quoted. Moreover, he said the country’s current account deficit is expected to be at $6 billion, “which is a very good number.”

This is an intra-day update

