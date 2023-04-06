AVN 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.07%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.55%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.12%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.05%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.37%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.64 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.31%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.92%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PPL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (5.84%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.75%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 109.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.15%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 60.3 (1.49%)
BR30 14,696 Increased By 361.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,216 Increased By 499.2 (1.26%)
KSE30 14,979 Increased By 217.3 (1.47%)
Australian shares inch lower as mining, tech stocks drag

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:12am
Australian shares slipped on Thursday as losses in mining and tech stocks outweighed gains in gold equities, while investors digested comments from the country’s top banker on future rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,220.6 by 0136 GMT, after eight straight sessions of gains.

The benchmark rose 0.02% on Wednesday. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on Wednesday interest rates had been held steady this month to allow more time to assess the impact of past hikes, but the board would assess policy again in May with updated forecasts for the economy and inflation.

Meanwhile, a growing wave of weak US economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes might tip the US economy into a recession.

In Australia, export-reliant miners slipped 0.3% to become the biggest drag on the benchmark.

BHP Group and Fortescue Metals eased 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively.

Tech stocks tracked the Nasdaq lower and were last down 0.7%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 1.3%, while Xero dropped 1%.

Australian shares little changed; NZ falls on bigger rate hike

Financials and energy stocks lost 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks rose 0.2% as bullion prices touched their highest in a year overnight. Sector giants Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rose more than 0.8% each.

Among individual stocks, Elanor Investors rose about 16% after the investment management firm said it would by Challenger’s Australian real estate funds management business.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,901.68, a day after the central bank unexpectedly raised its cash rate by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 5.25%.

