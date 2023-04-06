Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee clawed back some gains against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.65% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 286, an increase of Rs1.85 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

This comes a day after the rupee hit a new record low of 287.85 in the inter-bank market after a decline of Re.56 or 0.19%.

Analysts say that reports suggesting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received assurance from Saudi Arabia that they will deposit $2 billion in Pakistan are leading to upward momentum in talks between Pakistan and the IMF.

The resumption of the IMF programme, stalled since last year, is crucial for the debt-ridden South Asian economy.

Globally, the US dollar gained slightly on Thursday but hasn't strayed too far from a recent two-month low as traders weighed how pivotal US jobs data coming out during a holiday weekend will impact Federal Reserve policy.

The list of soft economic data has added to fears of an impending recession in the world's largest economy, putting a lid on risk appetite and sending traders in search of some safe-haven assets.

The US dollar index was up 0.1% at 101.95, having slid to a two-month trough of 101.40 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as weak US economic data raised concerns over a potential global recession and demand reduction, but benchmark prices were headed for a weekly advance after OPEC+ announced further output cuts and US oil stocks dropped.

This is an intra-day update