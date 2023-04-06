AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2023 08:40am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • After top court ruling, ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court's recent decisions made mockery of Constitution: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends session on a flat note

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Read here for details.

  • Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Devolved ministries Federal govt’s spending soars to 0.6pc of GDP

Read here for details.

  • Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Read here for details.

  • Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Read here for details.

  • Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Read here for details.

