BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 5, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- After top court ruling, ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections
Read here for details.
- Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Supreme Court's recent decisions made mockery of Constitution: PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 ends session on a flat note
Read here for details.
- Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks
Read here for details.
- Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Devolved ministries Federal govt’s spending soars to 0.6pc of GDP
Read here for details.
- Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy
Read here for details.
- Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far
Read here for details.
- Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister
Read here for details.
