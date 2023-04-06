AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
NETSOL 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.96%)
PPL 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (13.46%)
SNGP 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.69%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.93%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 13.6 (0.34%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 71.7 (0.5%)
KSE100 39,781 Increased By 64.3 (0.16%)
KSE30 14,795 Increased By 32.9 (0.22%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.416 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,071.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 7.467 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 7.038 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.892 billion), Silver (PKR 1.151 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 997.072 million), Copper (PKR 914.237 million), DJ (PKR 672.174 million), Platinum (PKR 588.859 million), Natural Gas (PKR 167.730 million), SP500 (PKR 62.639 million), Japan Equity (PKR 56.244 million) and Brent (PKR 6.547 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.292 million were traded.

