KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.416 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,071.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 7.467 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 7.038 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.892 billion), Silver (PKR 1.151 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 997.072 million), Copper (PKR 914.237 million), DJ (PKR 672.174 million), Platinum (PKR 588.859 million), Natural Gas (PKR 167.730 million), SP500 (PKR 62.639 million), Japan Equity (PKR 56.244 million) and Brent (PKR 6.547 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.292 million were traded.

