Gold extends rally as US data bolsters Fed slowdown bets

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 04:40pm
Gold prices hit their highest since March 2022 on Wednesday, extending a rally after weaker US economic readings bolstered bets US interest rates will rise more slowly.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,022.79 per ounce by 1120 GMT, while US gold futures were unchanged at $2,038.10.

Analysts said gold was well-placed to sustain gains above the $2,000 level as weaker prospects for interest dilute the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, which is also a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker US data

“The ‘third time’s the charm’ for gold, having probed above the $2,000 level in both August 2020 and March 2022. This time it appears to be able to sustain the momentum as dark clouds gather within the economy,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

He said weaker economic data had shifted the emphasis from “inflation-busting to saving the wider economy”.

Gold rallied 2% on Tuesday after US job openings in February dropped to the lowest in nearly two years.

The dollar index edged higher, yet still near two-month lows, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

There has also been an improvement in the gold market mood, said Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer in a note, “indicated by the return of short-term speculative traders and trend followers”.

Euro zone recovery gathered pace last month but the upturn was uneven, and the ECB could raise rates by 25 basis points at its May, June and July meetings a Reuters poll found.

While the markets expect a pause on US rate hikes in May, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the central bank likely had more rate hikes ahead, pushing the terminal rate over 5%.

Traders also await economic cues from the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Silver was down 1.1% to $24.74 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $1,022.99 while palladium jumped 1.2% to $1,474.73.

