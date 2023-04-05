Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on Punjab polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that his party will celebrate ‘Youm-i-Tashakur’ in over 75 cities across the country today.

In a tweet the former prime minister said he will “address our people and warn of the real danger that, despite SC order, ruling mafia will still not hold elections because they are petrified of losing.

We must be prepared to come out on the streets for peaceful protest in support and protection of SC, which is upholding Constitution,“ he added.

‘Youm-i-Tashakur’ can be translated as ‘day of thanks’.

The tweet comes a day after the SC accepted the PTI’s petition agaisnt the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8.

In its verdict on Tuesday, a three-judge bench declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional and ordered elections in Punjab be held on May 14.

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

The apex court directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections and said the federal government has been asked to help with this, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has rejected the SC’s verdict, and declared the decision was not “actionable.”