Australian shares hit nearly 4-week high as gold, tech stocks advance

Australian shares gained for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly four weeks, led by gold and technology stocks, a day after the country’s central bank paused interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,250 by 0033 GMT.

The benchmark inched higher 0.2% on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases as the economy slows and inflation has peaked.

Gold stocks rose 3.6% to hit their highest in more than 11 months, underpinned by firmer bullion prices. Sector giants Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources both added more than 3%.

Viva Energy jumped 5.8% to a record high after the fuel supplier said it would buy convenience store operator On the Run (OTR Group) from Adelaide-based Peregrine Corp for A$1.15 billion ($776.60 million).

Technology stocks rose 0.8%, with Xero and Block Inc up between 1.6% and 0.8%.

Mining stocks dropped after copper prices declined overnight.

Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals slipped 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

Megellan Financial group was the top ASX 200 loser with a drop of more than 8% after it reported an increase in outflows for March.

Australian shares close at three-week high; central bank move in focus

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,929.20.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to meet later in the day where it is widely expected to lift the interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.00%.

However, economists are split on whether it will follow up with another 25 basis-point hike in May.