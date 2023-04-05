AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices stable as economic fears balance OPEC+ cuts, US stock draw

Reuters Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 02:27pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, as the market weighed gloomy economic prospects against expectations of US crude inventory declines and OPEC’s voluntary output cuts announcement.

Brent crude futures gained 22 cents, or 0.26%, to $85.16 a barrel by 0747 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 12 cents, or 0.15%, to $80.83 a barrel.

Support followed an industry report showed showing US crude inventories fell by about 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 31.

The official inventory report by the US Energy Information Administration is due at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

Bullish sentiment continued after voluntary cuts pledged by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

“Energy traders are still digesting the OPEC+ surprise production cut and any news that suggests the oil market will remain even tighter is going to send prices even higher,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

The OPEC+ plan would bring the total volume of cuts by the group to 3.66 million barrels per day (bpd), including a 2 million bpd cut last October, equal to about 3.7% of global demand. However, weak manufacturing activity in the US and China - the two biggest oil consumers - have capped oil oil price gains.

Oil price stable as markets weigh OPEC+ surprise cuts amid demand woes

“The present raises concerns about healthy economic expansion as Chinese, euro zone and US manufacturing activity slowed last month,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Record Russian diesel flows to the Middle East in March, and the sluggish performance of middle distillates contracts have “acted acted as a brake on any attempt to push crude oil prices meaningfully higher,” Varga said.

Traders will be looking for cues on broader economic trends from the US non-farm payrolls data due later this week, analysts say.

“The US non-farm payroll will probably be the most influential economic data that drives the broad market’s movements,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices stable as economic fears balance OPEC+ cuts, US stock draw

DHP-1: World Bank projects $1.3bn financing gap

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

‘Donor fatigue’: deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

Read more stories