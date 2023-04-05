AVN 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 288-289 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 11:42am
The Pakistani rupee was under pressure against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.33% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 288.25, a decline of Re0.96 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee struggled against the US dollar, hitting a new historic low of 287.29 in the inter-bank market, a decline of Rs2.25 or 0.8%.

After markets closed on Tuesday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)------ raised the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to an all-time high level of 21% to curtail the rising inflation.

The MPC believed that monetary tightening will help to achieve the medium-term inflation target; but the domestic political uncertainty and global financial conditions may pose risks to this assessment.

Internationally, the US dollar was stuck near two-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, eased to a fresh two-month low of 101.43, after dropping 0.5% overnight. It was last at 101.53.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on anticipated US crude inventory declines and OPEC+'s latest output cut targets.

Helping boost oil prices was an industry report showing that US crude stocks fell by about 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 31, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

This is an intra-day update

