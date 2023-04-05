AVN 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.72%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 08:47am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP forecast to 0.4%

Read here for details.

  • New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • SBP raises key policy rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 21%

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan urges nation to safeguard Supreme Court's verdict

Read here for details.

  • SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls 0.51% in rollercoaster session

Read here for details.

  • Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Read here for details.

  • Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Read here for details.

  • Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Read here for details.

  • Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

Read here for details.

  • Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read here for details.

  • With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Read here for details.

  • Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read here for details.

