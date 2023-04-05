BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP forecast to 0.4%

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

SBP raises key policy rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 21%

Imran Khan urges nation to safeguard Supreme Court's verdict

SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 falls 0.51% in rollercoaster session

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

