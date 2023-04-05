AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan urges nation to safeguard Supreme Court's verdict

  • Calls on the nation to celebrate the SC ruling
BR Web Desk Published 05 Apr, 2023 12:10am
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court decision to hold elections on May 14 is a victory for the Constitution and needs to be safeguarded at any cost, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran Khan said that the nation should celebrate the SC verdict, as "it would lead towards real independence."

"I call on the entire nation to come out tomorrow after Isha prayers and express gratitude for the Supreme Court's decision," he said.

The PTI chief said that the Sharif family would attack the Supreme Court, especially the three-member bench that ruled on the election date, as they cannot accept an independent judiciary.

“Sharif family has a history and they won’t accept independent judiciary. The Sharif family is running a campaign against the judges today. It is the same PML-N that dropped pictures from aircraft in the past.”

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government wanted to delay elections till October so that they could weaken his party and either eliminate him or put him in jail before going into elections, as they are afraid of PTI’s popularity.

“The government is threatening the families of the judges and spreading fear among the people. They are violating the Constitution due to fear of losing elections. They lodged 143 cases against me and made character assassination of me and my wife,” he said.

The former premier alleged that the political rivals of PTI were handed over the caretaker setup after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies and PTI workers and supporters were subjected to “abduction and torture.”

He hailed his party workers who faced the brutalities of the interim government but did not bow down to the pressure.

Imran's address comes hours after the Supreme Court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 unconstitutional, ordering that the elections in Punjab be held on May 14 instead of April 30.

The apex court directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections next month and said the federal government has been asked to assist the commission, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

Supreme Court Imran Khan elections in 90 days

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan urges nation to safeguard Supreme Court's verdict

SBP raises key policy rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 21%

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges in New York

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker US data

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Read more stories