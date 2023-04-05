Imran Khan urges nation to safeguard Supreme Court's verdict

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court decision to hold elections on May 14 is a victory for the Constitution and needs to be safeguarded at any cost, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran Khan said that the nation should celebrate the SC verdict, as "it would lead towards real independence."

"I call on the entire nation to come out tomorrow after Isha prayers and express gratitude for the Supreme Court's decision," he said.

The PTI chief said that the Sharif family would attack the Supreme Court, especially the three-member bench that ruled on the election date, as they cannot accept an independent judiciary.

“Sharif family has a history and they won’t accept independent judiciary. The Sharif family is running a campaign against the judges today. It is the same PML-N that dropped pictures from aircraft in the past.”

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government wanted to delay elections till October so that they could weaken his party and either eliminate him or put him in jail before going into elections, as they are afraid of PTI’s popularity.

“The government is threatening the families of the judges and spreading fear among the people. They are violating the Constitution due to fear of losing elections. They lodged 143 cases against me and made character assassination of me and my wife,” he said.

The former premier alleged that the political rivals of PTI were handed over the caretaker setup after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies and PTI workers and supporters were subjected to “abduction and torture.”

He hailed his party workers who faced the brutalities of the interim government but did not bow down to the pressure.

Imran's address comes hours after the Supreme Court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 unconstitutional, ordering that the elections in Punjab be held on May 14 instead of April 30.

The apex court directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections next month and said the federal government has been asked to assist the commission, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.