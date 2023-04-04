AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.25%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
OGDC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PAEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.33%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 02:07pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement in May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on Feb. 19 but would be unable to return to the ring until April 2024.

The UKAD website states that ostarine is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone.

It is present on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sport at all times.

Khan, who had expressed concerns over a lack of drug testing before his fight against Brook, accepted that he broke anti-doping rules but said it was not intentional.

An independent tribunal accepted Khan’s argument and ruled out “deliberate or reckless conduct” in a written decision dated Feb. 21, 2022, and imposed a two-year ban from all sport due to “strict liability”.

Joshua still thinks he’s among world’s best heavyweights despite defeats

“Strict liability means Athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample,” UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said.

Khan’s ban began on April 6, 2022 and will expire on April 5 next year.

UK Anti Doping agency Amir Khan Kell Brook

Comments

1000 characters

British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

Read more stories