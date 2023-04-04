AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
Banks, miners push FTSE 100 higher; OKYO Pharma slumps

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 12:57pm
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in materials and financials stocks, while OKYO Pharma tumbled following its plan to delist from UK markets.

OKYO Pharma Ltd fell nearly 15% after the bio-pharmaceutical company said it plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, citing tepid volumes of trading and low valuations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 both added 0.5% by 0714 GMT. Industrial metals miners climbed 1.4%, providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, while banks rose 1.0%.

FTSE 100 up as oil stocks rise; Cineworld slumps

Rathbones Group Plc advanced 2.3% as the wealth manager said it had agreed to buy the UK wealth business of Investec Plc in an all-share deal valued at 839 million pounds ($1.04 billion).

Shares of Investec climbed 2.4%.

