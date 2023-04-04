AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
Ireland opt to bat first in one-off Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2023 12:09pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
DHAKA: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

This is Ireland’s first Test in nearly four years after playing against England at Lord’s in July 2019.

They have lost all three of their previous Tests since becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council in 2017.

Six players– Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Murray Commins, Graham Hume and Ben White – are making their Test debut for Ireland.

Ireland eye maiden Test victory in Bangladesh

Peter Moor, who played eight Tests for Zimbabwe, is also making his debut for Ireland.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Graham Hume, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, James McCollum, Ben White.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Ireland International Cricket Council Sher e Bangla National Stadium BANGLADESH VS IRLAND TEST

