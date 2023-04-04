Palm oil extends gains, hovers near two-week high

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures gained ground on Tuesday and remained within touching distance of a two-week peak reached in the previous session following a surge in crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,910 ringgit ($887.22) a tonne during early trade.

Palm posts biggest jump in two months after crude oil rally

The contract jumped 3.3% on Monday, tracking a spike in crude prices after the OPEC+ group jolted markets with plans to cut more production.