Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

AFP Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 11:47am
TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street, though investors were increasingly cautious ahead of key US jobs data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.35 percent, or 99.27 points, to 28,287.42, while the broader Topix index rose 0.25 percent, or 5.08 points, to end at 2,022.76.

The dollar fetched 132.72 yen in Asian trade, against 132.35 yen in New York on Monday.

The Tokyo market started with gains on sound US shares, “but the upward energy soon lost steam”, said strategist Minami Koura of Daiwa Securities.

“Blue-chip trading lacked a sense of direction ahead of the US jobs data for March due on Friday,” she noted.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen rallied 3.40 percent to 3,070 yen, and its rival Mitsui O.S.K. Lines added 2.29 percent to 3,345 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.03 percent to 29,970 yen.

Energy developer Inpex gained 1.29 percent to 1,493 yen.

Hitachi gained 1.13 percent to 7,442 yen, and Olympus climbed 1.73 percent to 2,411 yen, while Sony Group slipped 0.12 percent to 12,015 yen.

